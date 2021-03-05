WAR VETS BOARD MEMBERS NAMED

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has appointed the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board led by Major-General Gibson Mashingaidze (Retired).

Other board members are Cde Irene Zindi, Major-General Evaristo Dzihwema (Rtd), Lieutenant-Colonel Getrude Moyo, Brigadier-General Alex Mazinyane (Rtd) and Mr Lameck Jackson.

Other members are Cdes Remigio Makoni, Rido Mpofu, Tinaye Chigudu, Archibald Kufa, Susan Madzivadondo, Lifneth Moyo and Batsirai Musona.

Accepting the appointment, Major-General Mashingaidze (Rtd) promised to hit the ground running.

The board was appointed following consultations with President Mnangagwa and his deputies during the process of enacting the War Veterans Act.

Announcing the new board yesterday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was accompanied by her deputy Victor Matemadanda, said the appointment marked the first practical step of operationalising the VLS (Veterans of the Liberation Struggle) Act.

“In coming up with the members of the board whose composition has already been outlined by the Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs, issues of gender balance and fair regional representation were considered in line with sections 17 and 18 of the Constitution.

“Equally, due prominence was given to the appointment of Veterans with critical qualifications that are essential in driving various processes and assignments that the board will be expected to accomplish,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri tasked the board to immediately create an empowerment vehicle for veterans of the liberation struggle.

She said the envisaged empowerment vehicle would be 100 percent owned by a fund controlled by veterans of the liberation struggle.

“Your appointment coincides with the implementation of National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) whose thrust is anchored on a transformative and inclusive development agenda.

“It is critical for veterans of the liberation struggle to play a key role, both as actors and beneficiaries in the new development trajectory.

“To this end, your activities should be informed by and feed into the milestones of NDS 1,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said among other functions, the board was expected to advise the Minister on the establishment of any scheme in terms of this act or on any matter relating to any scheme and to administer through the Chief Director, the veterans of the liberation struggle fund.

The other functions included addressing issues relating to rights, benefits and the general welfare of veterans of the liberation struggle. Herald