VISITING EX UK WOMEN'S LEAGUE BOSS DIES IN BYO

FORMER Zanu PF United Kingdom Women’s League chairperson Cde Ruth Jabangwe-Hallas has passed on after a short illness, the district acting chairperson Cde Xavier Zavare announced.

Affectionately, known as Auntie Ruth, 55, Cde Jabangwe-Hallas passed away in Bulawayo where she was following-up on her investments in the country from her UK base.

She will be buried on Friday in Chivhu.

“The passing of Cde Ruth Jabangwe leaves a huge gap in leadership in ZANU PF UK especially in the Party District’s Women League.

“Whereas Cde Ruth had stepped down from the Women’s League leadership in 2016 after serving a term to pursue her business interests, she remained an active, influential participant, a reliable and trusted adviser to us in leadership. She was a great character, very strong in Party Ideology, well versed in political knowledge and how Zanu PF business is handled. And our Women’s League was very productive, vibrant and stable during her tenure in office, her sudden and unexpected death is a huge loss,” said Cde Tawengwa, who is also the revolutionary party secretary for administration for the UK district.

Cde Ruth Jabangwe was the Zanu PF UK district first Women’s League chairperson when the structure was set-up in 2012.