VISITING EX UK WOMEN'S LEAGUE BOSS DIES IN BYO

FORMER Zanu PF United Kingdom Women’s League chairperson Cde Ruth Jabangwe-Hallas has passed on after a short illness, the district acting chairperson Cde Xavier Zavare announced.
Affectionately, known as Auntie Ruth, 55, Cde
Jabangwe-Hallas passed away in Bulawayo where she was following-up on her
investments in the country from her UK base.
She will be buried on Friday in Chivhu.
“The passing of Cde Ruth Jabangwe leaves a huge gap in
leadership in ZANU PF UK especially in the Party District’s Women League.
“Whereas Cde Ruth had stepped down from the Women’s League
leadership in 2016 after serving a term to pursue her business interests, she
remained an active, influential participant, a reliable and trusted adviser to
us in leadership. She was a great character, very strong in Party Ideology,
well versed in political knowledge and how Zanu PF business is handled. And our
Women’s League was very productive, vibrant and stable during her tenure in
office, her sudden and unexpected death is a huge loss,” said Cde Tawengwa, who
is also the revolutionary party secretary for administration for the UK
district.
Cde Ruth Jabangwe was the Zanu PF UK district first Women’s
League chairperson when the structure was set-up in 2012.
