UNIVERSITY FEES HIKED 250 PERCENT

Government has approved fees increases of up to 250 percent for universities, following proposals by tertiary institutions.
Some State universities have announced their new fees
structure which will see students paying between $25 000 and $40 000 per
semester. The fees were hiked from an average of $9 000.
Universities have said the new fees will be effected next
semester. Students have decried the new fees structure, saying it was pushing
tertiary education out of the reach of many.
Some universities shared the fees that will be paid, inclusive
of ancillary charges like registration, examination, maintenance, medical aid,
technology, students union, sports levy, laboratory, travel, student
development and fieldwork.
At the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), Undergraduates will
pay $24 000, Postgraduate $34 000, Masters $49 000 and PhDs $120 000.
The National University of Science and Technology (Nust)
has pegged fees for Undergraduate courses at $32 000, Postgraduate $34 000 and
Masters degree $45 000
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Undergraduates will pay
between $25 960 and $30 060, Postgraduates from $34 445 to $39 655, Masters’
students will fork out between $37 750 and $44 045 while PhDs will pay from $45
000 up to $57 000.
Fees for other universities could not be verified by the
time of going to print but they hover around similar figures.
GZU director of information Mr Anderson Chipatiso yesterday
confirmed the institution had increased tuition fees from $9 000 to between $25
000 and $40 000 depending on the degree level.
He said the prevailing economic challenges necessitated the
adjustment. “Indeed fees for students were increased. Refer to www.gzu.ac.zw
for more details. And the increase is meant to keep the institution running in
the prevailing economic situation,’’ said Mr Chipatiso.
Nust director for communication and marketing Mr Thabani
Mpofu said the fees hike was not yet official.
Students called upon Government to implement a flexible
fees payment plan to prevent most of them from deferring their studies
following the fee increases.
‘‘We appeal to Government to implement payment plans for
students, to prevent most students from deferring their studies as most of our
parents do not get much, therefore it becomes hard for them to pay the fees at
once,” said Spencer Masuku, who is a student representative at GZU.
Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation,
Science and Development, Professor Amon Murwira said the new fees have been
approved.
‘‘Universities brought their fees adjustments proposals and
as the Ministry, through all consultation processes, we approved the fees
proposals in February,’’ said Prof Murwira.
Prof Murwira said the fees increase was justified given the
need to capacitate universities in this prevailing economic situation and that
universities need adequate resources to run.
Prof Murwira said fees are adjusted annually in January
when there is need and the Government only approves proposals from tertiary
institutions. ‘‘The fees revision committee for universities discuss the fees
adjustments and submits to the Ministry for approval, the Ministry does not
direct fees hike. It’s either we disagree or agree. Our adjustments are based
on set processes,’’ he said.
Prof Murwira said the fees approval is done annually at the
beginning of the year and institutions should not hike fees during the course
of the year, they should maintain the fees proposed at the beginning of the
year.
‘‘Once we agree on fees hike at the beginning of the year
even if the economy thrives, institutions are to maintain the proposed fees as
the approvals are done annually,’’ said Prof Murwira
Last year Government set university fees at between $3 500
and $5 000 per semester depending on the programme, arguing that there was need
to balance the desire for quality education and affordability.
The Government set maximum tuition fees between $3 500 and
$5 000 per semester for universities, depending on course, while tuition at
colleges was set at between $500 and $1 500.
Ancillary fees, accommodation and meals were left to the
institutions to determine. Minister Murwira defended the fee rise limits,
saying they were reasonable and were commensurate with the increases in civil
service salaries.
Government also availed $90 million last year for students’
loans as it moved to ensure that higher education is accessible to all
including the poor. Chronicle
