UK MINISTER CONDEMNS INCARCERATION OF JOANA MAMOMBE

UNITED Kingdom Minister for Africa, James Duddridge yesterday condemned the continued harassment of opposition activists in Zimbabwe.
In a tweet, Duddridge called on the Harare government to
reform and treat all people equally before the law.
His statement follows a similar one recently issued by the
European Union which also condemned the continued incarceration of MDC Alliance
members Joanah Mamombe (Harare West MP) and activist Cecilia Chimbiri.
The pair was denied bail last Thursday in a matter in which
they are being accused of breaching COVID-19 regulations by addressing a Press
conference at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
“Bail denied again for Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri
in Zimbabwe I call upon Zimbabwe authorities to ensure all are treated equally
under the law and show action on the government’s commitment to reform.
Harassment of political opponents needs to end,” Duddridge wrote.
Mamombe and Chimbiri were denied bail by High Court judge
Justice Tawanda Chitapi, who said there were compelling reasons for denial of
bail.
The two MDC Alliance activists have been in pre-trial
detention for three weeks after they were arrested for holding a Press
conference in Harare.
Mamombe and Chimbiri allegedly protested at the Harare Magistrates’
Courts calling for the removal from remand of fellow party activist,
Makomborero Haruziviishe.
Haruziviishe was allegedly arrested at gunpoint by
suspected State security agents dressed in civilian clothes.
The court was told that the men also attempted to kidnap
him, but he screamed for help, prompting them to divert their route and drop
him at the Harare Central Police Station. He was arrested after several arrest
warrants were issued against him for defaulting court attendance.
Haruziviishe is accused of kidnapping Impala Car Rental
employees, accusing them of having a hand in the abduction of a journalism
student, Tawanda Muchehiwa. He is also languishing in remand prison after bail
was denied on several occasions. Newsday
