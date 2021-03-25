TWO WOMEN FIGHT OVER MARRIED MAN

|Mavis
Brandon Tapfumanei (38) double-crossed his two girlfriends
— Tendai Mashonga (18) and Mavis Munoda (24) — and they clashed at the shopping
centre.
Mashonga said she has been dating Tapfumanei for three
months. “I’ve been dating Tapfumanei for three months now, so how can they say
that they have been dating all along? She just wants to take my man,” she said.
However, Munoda claims they have been dating for years. “I
knew that he was cheating, but I was patiently waiting to meet the girl he was
cheating with. She is here to break us apart; that’s what cheap girls like her
do. We have been dating for a few years now,” said Munoda.
Mashonga and Munoda have been friends for over five months.
As the fight continued and the crowd around the two grew,
Tapfumanei’s wife Trish Maguta (30) showed up. She was escorting her friend and
was shocked to see girls fighting over her husband.
Tendai
“Ever since I was married I had never imagined my husband
with another woman. It is just painful and embarrassing to see your husband in
such a state,” said Trish.
Munoda and Mashonga only got to know that Tapfumanei was
married when his wife showed up. However,
Tapfumanei dismissed them as non-entities, saying he loves his wife. Tapfumanei
said he wants Maguta and he will do whatever it takes to earn her trust again.
“I love my wife dearly and I am willing to do anything for her forgiveness. I don’t want Munoda. I don’t want Mashonga. It was nothing serious, but I want my Trish,” he said. H Metro
