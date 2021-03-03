TWO SOLDIERS BEAT VILLAGER TO DEATH

Two armed soldiers from the Zimbabwe National Army have appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court today charged with murder after they allegedly assaulted a villager to death.

Chipinge Times understands that Terence Kagogoda (31) of Shamva and Vitalis Dube (28) of Chipinge who were in uniforms and were armed with an AK47 rifle and a baton stick went looking for Gift Mahembe at Masocha Irrigation Scheme under Chief Gwenzi on Friday.

The two were in the company of four other civilians. All the six are now charged with murder and they appeared before Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira who remanded them in custody to March 16, 2021.

Dube is represented by Mikias Gwamanda of Gwamanda Law Chambers and Kagogoda is represented by Tsungisai Madzivaidze of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners.

It is understood that the two were enlisted by a family whose relative was stabbed and injured by Mahembe but Mahembe was evading Police and he also refused to discuss the issue with the aggrieved family.

The soldiers found Mahembe and Sofelani Mtisi working in the fields and they called them to draw nearer.

Mtisi who allegedly held a hoe in one hand and a machete in the other charged towards the soldiers and Mtisi struck Kagogoda once on his left shoulder with a machete and he sustained a deep cut.

Mahembe struck Sithole with a hoe and the two took to their heels. Mahembe was caught and the accused allegedly took turns to assault him with open hands, booted feet, sticks and a button stick.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Mt Selinda Hospital. Mtisi is also in custody charged with attempted murder.

The other accused are Maxwell Sithole (40), Onai Vimbani (42), Shingai Mhlanga (29) and Batanai Simango (39). Timothy Katsande prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror