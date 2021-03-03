TWO SOLDIERS BEAT VILLAGER TO DEATH

Two armed soldiers from the Zimbabwe National Army have appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court today charged with murder after they allegedly assaulted a villager to death.
Chipinge Times understands that Terence Kagogoda (31) of
Shamva and Vitalis Dube (28) of Chipinge who were in uniforms and were armed
with an AK47 rifle and a baton stick went looking for Gift Mahembe at Masocha
Irrigation Scheme under Chief Gwenzi on Friday.
The two were in the company of four other civilians. All
the six are now charged with murder and they appeared before Magistrate Poterai
Gwezhira who remanded them in custody to March 16, 2021.
Dube is represented by Mikias Gwamanda of Gwamanda Law
Chambers and Kagogoda is represented by Tsungisai Madzivaidze of Gonese and
Ndlovu Legal Practitioners.
It is understood that the two were enlisted by a family
whose relative was stabbed and injured by Mahembe but Mahembe was evading
Police and he also refused to discuss the issue with the aggrieved family.
The soldiers found Mahembe and Sofelani Mtisi working in
the fields and they called them to draw nearer.
Mtisi who allegedly held a hoe in one hand and a machete in
the other charged towards the soldiers and Mtisi struck Kagogoda once on his
left shoulder with a machete and he sustained a deep cut.
Mahembe struck Sithole with a hoe and the two took to their
heels. Mahembe was caught and the accused allegedly took turns to assault him
with open hands, booted feet, sticks and a button stick.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at Mt Selinda Hospital. Mtisi
is also in custody charged with attempted murder.
The other accused are Maxwell Sithole (40), Onai Vimbani
(42), Shingai Mhlanga (29) and Batanai Simango (39). Timothy Katsande
prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment