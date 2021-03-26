TWO ELDERLY SIBLINGS BRUTALLY MURDERED IN MUREWA

TWO elderly siblings were found dead at different places with deep cuts all over their bodies in Murewa.

The deceased are Angella Bhunu (89) of Chidziva Village and Felix Taonana Chiodza (87) of Marumisa Village under Chief Mangwende. The bodies are at Murewa mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Bhunu’s son, Denford Nyamande (35), who is on the run, is suspected to be behind the double murder over allegations of accusing the two of practising witchcraft.

An axe was found beside Bhunu’s body, while a hoe was found next that of Chiodza’. Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, appealed to members of the public to provide information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“Police in Murewa are looking for a man who is suspected to be behind the double murder of his mother and uncle over allegations of practising witchcraft,” said Insp Mwanza.

“The deceased were brother and sister and were staying at different homesteads and in different villages, while the suspect is one of the deceased’s son.

“It is alleged that sometime back and on an unknown date, the suspect and his brother Daniel Nyamande had a misunderstanding with the two now deceased persons accusing them of practising witchcraft.

“The suspect reportedly went on to threaten the two deceased with death and sometime in January 2021, the issue was resolved by the village head of Marumisa Village. “On 22 March at around 1200 hours, Bhunu believably lefther grandson’s homestead proceeding to her place of residence where she was residing alone.

At around 1700 hours, Bhunu’s daughter-in-law visited the now deceased Bhunu’s homestead to give her food.

“Upon arrival at the homestead, she discovered Bhunu’s body lying on the floor covered with a blanket and in a pool of blood. At around 1900 hours one of the relatives went to Felix Taonana Chiodza’s homestead in a bid to relay the death message.

“Upon arrival he opened the door and discovered the body of Felix Taonana Chiodza lying with blood stains on his shirt and floor,” said Insp Mwanza.

Insp Mwanza said it is saddening and at the same time baffling to understand why someone would commit such a gruesome double murder, urging people to respect the sanctity of life. He said police were continuously engaging traditional leaders to spearhead awareness campaigns on the need for people to preserve peace and respect life. H Metro