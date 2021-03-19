TWO AGENCY DIRECTORS FACE PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARSHIP FRAUD CHARGE

TWO Vacancy Mail Media (Private) Limited directors have appeared in court on allegations of altering and reposting on their platform a scholarship advertisement which had been advertised in The Herald by the National Scholarships Department without its consent.

Etinos Mudzamba (30) and Julias Betserai Mudzamba (31) were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The State led by Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti opposed bail prompting the matter to be deferred to Monday for its full application.

The Mudzamba brothers are core directors of Vacancy Mail Media (Private) Limited, a registered company which operate a job body.

The court heard that on March 12, the office of the Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet advertised a scholarship advertisement in The Herald for Russian Federation Zimbabwe Bilateral Scholarship 2021/2022 academic year.

It is alleged that in order to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, Mudzamba and Julias who are core directors of Vacancy Mail Media (Private) Limited, a registered company which operate a job body connived and re-posted the same advertisement on the social media altering it by supplying their contact number 0774150099 to applicants via their company website ww.vacancymail.co.zw without the knowledge and consent of the Office of the President and Cabinet.

It is the State’s case that the complainant discovered the offence on the same date and reported the matter to the police leading to the duo’s arrest. Herald