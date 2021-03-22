TRUMP TO RETURN WITH OWN SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Former US President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.
Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told
the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new
platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game."
Miller provided no further details, and no comment was
immediately available from officials with the Trump Organisation.
Twitter last week said it would seek public input on when
and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and
considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other
users.
Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for
the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after
their ban of Trump for inciting violence.
Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Trump in January,
has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should
stand.
