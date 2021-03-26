THE GIRL FROM MATOBO WHO OPENED DOORS FOR MADAM BOSS IN SA

There is no better time to appreciate a rural Matopo District girl who has overturned her rural background to become one of the most successful women in Southern Africa than this month when Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world to commemorate Women’s Month.
Hailing from Dula Village, Bekezela “Becky” Dube who is a
woman on a mission, is the brains behind the successful Becky Casting Agency
that operates from South Africa.
Interestingly, after she relocated from Zimbabwe to the
neighbouring country 15 years ago, Becky started off as a hairdresser. Through
determination, years later, she has risen to become a casting director, casting
agent, TV host, chaplain and extras co-ordinator.
Through her casting agency, she serves as a middleman for
production companies by finding the talent they need for various roles. The
agency specialises in different niches such as theatre performers, commercial
actors, films and television show actors or extras.
Over the past year, the agency has casted for numerous
Mzansi Magic and Sabc soapies and telenovelas. Among these are Muvhango,
UBettina Wethu and The Station. Her latest recruits are Zimbabwean comedians
Madam Boss and Madlela Skhobokhobo who she casted for roles in an upcoming
soapie.
Speaking to Saturday Leisure from her Orange Grove base in
Johannesburg, Becky said her humble beginnings have nurtured the growth of her
brand.
“Through the agency, I play a vital role in the lives of
people who rely on arts as a career as we manage to create a breakthrough for
them.
From growing up in Matopo in a village called Dula where I
was raised by my granny, I’ve always had the passion to assist people,” she
said.
Becky said she is humbled to have worked with a number of
acclaimed arts practitioners in the region.
“The number of successful people I’ve worked with from the
region is countless as I supply talent to all South African soapies,
telenovelas as well as adverts.“I’ve also produced a feature about racism with
Chris Gande, an American-based Zimbabwean guy and I’ve produced a talk show
about gender-based violence (Wumanvue) and I’m looking for broadcasters to
license.”
Becky says she is also working on a surprise comedy-drama
that features Madlela and Madam Boss as she moves in to promote talent from her
country. In a live interview with Madam Boss, Becky hinted how keen she was to
work with fellow Zimbabweans.
Becky is an exceptional woman because if she is not
assisting artistes, she will be out there doing philanthropy work. She said she
assists HIV patients at Tsakani Hospital in Edenvale with food every time they
collect their medication and she also goes there to be with them and give
support.
She is also a mother at the Mother Theresa Children’s Home
in Yeoville. “By giving love and warmth to these homeless children, I comfort
them and give them hope for tomorrow. From time to time, I use the opportunity
to help others, especially schoolchildren.
“Recently, I gave jobs to more than 50 school children from
Highlands Boys High in Orange Grove to take part in an international movie.
This benefited them a lot as they have now been listed in the Disney Kids International,” said Becky. Chronicle
