TEEN FILLING POTHOLES CRUSHED BY HAULAGE TRUCK

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Lupane was crushed to death on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway near Cross Jotsholo when a haulage truck ran over him while he was filling potholes on the road.
The accident occurred on Friday and the truck was going
towards Bulawayo carrying coal. Simelebona
Bongani Ndebele from Gumede village under Chief Mabhikwa, was herding cattle
with other boys when they reportedly started filling potholes with soil.
This comes as motorists have expressed concern at the state
of the potholed highway as driving along it has become a nightmare.
Simelebona, a Form Two pupil at Mlamuli Secondary School
and some other boys had reportedly taken it upon themselves to rehabilitate a
section of the road near their village by covering potholes with soil.
The boy’s uncle Mr Sibangani Ngwenya said the family was
devastated. “We are heartbroken as a family. He was herding cattle with other
boys when he was hit by a vehicle.
“Motorists have created side roads to avoid potholes and
the boys who were with him said the truck was driving off the road when it hit
him,” said Mr Ngwenya.
He said the truck ran over him and dragged him for about 30
metres. Police attended the scene and took the boy’s body to St Luke’s
Hospital.
“We appeal to Government to repair the road because it is
very bad and cars are creating side roads which is dangerous for villagers who
are sometimes helping to fill the potholes. As a family we have lost a member
and have to bear costs that were never planned for,” said Mr Ngwenya.
Hwange West MP Mr Godfrey Dube was among the first
witnesses to arrive at the scene soon after the accident. He said when he
arrived, the truck had just stopped a distance away while the boy’s body was
lying on the tarmac.
“The driver said he only saw the boy at a close range and
could not apply brakes. The boy had been filling potholes with others and he
wanted to cross the road to pick up a harrow on the other side when he was hit.
“Government should prioritise the rehabilitation of the
Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road which is a very busy road. If the potholes were
not there the boy wouldn’t have died. This is a highway which leads to our
tourism capital and these villagers are good Samaritans who are filling
potholes not for money but just to help motorists.
“Government should assist the bereaved family considering
the boy was killed while helping to fill the potholes,” said Mr Dube. The
Chronicle could not verify details of the truck company.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda was not readily available for comment yesterday. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment