TEACHERS : STUDENTS NOT READY FOR JUNE EXAMS

TEACHERS’ unions yesterday said this year’s ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level students were not ready to sit for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) June examinations following the disruption of the educational calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.
Several teachers’ unions told NewsDay that learners were
not prepared as online learning was not effective, especially in the rural
areas.
They also said they were not ready for the reopening of
schools due to government’s failure to pay them a living wages.
Their assertions came soon after government last week
announced that Zimsec June examinations
would go ahead as planned.
Last Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education minister
Cain Mathema said the June examinations would go ahead, but indicated that they
might be some adjustments to the timetable.
The ministry is currently on a countrywide tour of schools
to check on their preparedness for reopening.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe president
Obert Masaraure said: “As of now, teachers are incapacitated. As long as the
government does not address this issue, then there will not be proper
implementation of the workplan for the scheduled examinations.”
“It is painfully worrisome that we are entering the third
month into the new year with teachers singing the same song of
incapacitation. This is despite that the
employer is in the full knowledge of the erosion of our salaries by price hikes
which began as we approached the festive season last December,” he said.
Teachers are demanding salaries equivalent to US$520.
Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general
Raymond Majongwe said rural candidates were not ready for the June examinations
due to lack of internet connectivity.
“While teachers are ready to assist, our worry is that some
learners, especially those in rural areas are not yet equipped to sit for the
June examinations since they were not partaking in online lessons as they had
no gadgets. Some of the teachers in the
rural areas do not even own a smartphone, and this will affect June
registrations,” Majongwe said. Newsday
