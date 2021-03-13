SUPERMARKETS ARE FULL, THE WORST IS OVER, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the worst of the country’s economic woes is over as Zimbabwe is witnessing a revival of its manufacturing sector that is filling up supermarkets, with an economic growth projection this year of 7 percent.
Under President Mnangagwa’s watch, prices have stabilised,
with inflation rapidly slowing down while an above normal rainfall season is
set to bring a bountiful harvest and revive the agriculture sector.
Apart from that, projections in the crucial mining sector
indicate that the country is primed to surpass its target of a US$12 billion
economy by 2023 with increased capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector
set to drive economic growth towards Vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe an upper
middle income economy.
Over the past four years, the Government has managed to cut
down on public expenditure and attracted foreign direct investment and is now
highly ranked as an investment destination of choice.
In a post on social media platform Twitter, the President
said “in 2017, 5% of stock in Zimbabwe’s supermarkets was locally manufactured.
Today, 45% of our supermarket supplies are proudly made in Zimbabwe. The worst
of our economic woes are now behind us. Zimbabwe shall rise once again”.
With the key agricultural sector on the rebound, thanks to
good rains, Zimbabwe will save up to US$40 million per month and therefore save
foreign currency, while improvements in the global prices of minerals such as
platinum, gold and copper have risen bringing more revenue for the country.
The plentiful rains have also filled the country’s dams,
something that will ensure enough water for irrigation as well as
hydro-electricity generation from Kariba Dam, something that would be crucial
to the ongoing industrial revival.
Recently, the President said the country was on track to
meeting its targets, notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic which at some point
forced Government to impose lockdowns with consequent effects on economic
growth.
However, the President said the country should draw
inspiration from its heroic past and continue on the path to economic
rejuvenation.
“The diverse and often painful experience at the front
during the protracted war for liberation of our great country never reversed or
discouraged the resolve the sons and daughters of the soil had to continue the
fight to bring about a new, liberated, sovereign and independent Zimbabwe.
“Likewise, at this juncture of these unprecedented times of
the Covid-19 pandemic, we must fight on. We have an obligation for the sake of
present and future generations to complete the course to bring about more
prosperity to Zimbabwe as envisaged in our National Vision 2030 and its
subsidiary policy, the National Development Strategy-1,” the President said.
Among the multi-million dollar projects that Zimbabwe is
pursuing is a joint venture between the country and China’s largest steel
making giant Tsingshan worth more than US$1 billion which is expected to be a
game changer for the mining industry not only in Zimbabwe but in the Sadc
region as a whole.
The project, whose ground-breaking ceremony has been
earmarked for May this year in Manhize, near Mvuma, is one of the ventures
taking off on the back of President Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”
thrust. Since 2018 the Second Republic has completed 185 infrastructure
development projects, such as dams, with work in progress on another 186.
The huge strides in social investment programmes include
schools, clinics, roads, boreholes and bridges being commissioned or upgraded
with work continuing on water supply schemes, dam construction, more road
upgrades and construction of bridges.
Several houses were completed and have already been
occupied while others are awaiting allocation with many more still under
construction in several areas.
Last year, the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG)
ranked Zimbabwe as one of the few countries on the continent that have recorded
improvements in the categories of Human Development; Foundations for Economic
Development and Security and Rule of Law. Herald
