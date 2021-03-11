skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 11 March 2021
STICK TO CALENDAR OR ELSE : GOVT WARNS PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Thursday, March 11, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHIRUNGU CHEPI ICHOCHO : CHARAMBA RAGES
CHINESE VACCINE KILLS GUTU MAN
A 56-year-old health officer based at Mutema Health Clinic in Gutu, Jephter Gwandure died yesterday, exactly one week after he received Sino...
ITS HUGE : HOOKERS FLEE FROM GOLD DEALER
WHAT a whopper! A popular gold panner’s huge penis has triggered trepidation among prostitutes in Gwanda, leaked group WhatsApp chats reve...
ANNE NHIRA KILLED IN SA
SOUTH AFRICA BASED Zimbabwean actress, model and film producer Anne Nhira, famed for her starring role as Vimbai Jari in the yesteryear soap...
LAND WARS : MUGUTI POISONED, FIGHTS FOR LIFE
GOVERNMENT’S fight against land barons, accused of illegally parcelling out State land in urban areas, has turned nasty amid reports that ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment