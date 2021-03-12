STEPDAD BEDS MUROORA

chief A MAN from Horongondo Village in Gokwe has been dragged to Chief Mkoka’s traditional court after he was caught having sex with his daughter-in-law.

A family insider, who spoke to B- Metro on condition of anonymity, said Tobias Chiyangwa (37), who works in Kwekwe, fell ill at work and decided to go home without telling his family that he was coming home.

He arrived home at around 2.30am on Thursday last week and headed straight to his bedroom hut. On entering his bedroom, he got the shock of his life as he found his stepfather, Levious Mataire (47), bonking his wife Moreblessing Chuma (28).

“It was sad after he caught his stepfather having sex with his wife Moreblessing. His stepfather tried to flee, but it was too late as he had already seen him. He did not do anything to them since he was not feeling well,” said the family insider.

The family insider went on to say a shamed Moreblessing fled. “After being caught, Moreblessing failed to face her husband and has since fled to her parents’ home in Gweru,” said the family source.

When contacted for a comment Tobias said: “I caught them having sex on my matrimonial bed. I have since put the bed out of the bedroom and I will no longer use it. I reported the matter to Chief Mkoka. My wife has left for her parents’ home in Gweru and left a letter of apology under the pillow in our matrimonial bedroom,” said Tobias.

Chief Mkoka confirmed the incident. “We are handling a matter of infidelity where a man was caught having sex with his daughter-in-law. If he is found guilty he would be fined three cattle for sleeping with his daughter-in-law and would be ordered to buy a new bed for his stepson,” he said. B Metro