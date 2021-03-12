STEPDAD BEDS MUROORA

A MAN from Horongondo Village in Gokwe has been dragged to
Chief Mkoka’s traditional court after he was caught having sex with his
daughter-in-law.
chief
A family insider, who spoke to B- Metro on condition of
anonymity, said Tobias Chiyangwa (37), who works in Kwekwe, fell ill at work
and decided to go home without telling his family that he was coming home.
He arrived home at around 2.30am on Thursday last week and
headed straight to his bedroom hut. On entering his bedroom, he got the shock
of his life as he found his stepfather, Levious Mataire (47), bonking his wife
Moreblessing Chuma (28).
“It was sad after he caught his stepfather having sex with
his wife Moreblessing. His stepfather tried to flee, but it was too late as he
had already seen him. He did not do anything to them since he was not feeling
well,” said the family insider.
The family insider went on to say a shamed Moreblessing
fled. “After being caught, Moreblessing failed to face her husband and has
since fled to her parents’ home in Gweru,” said the family source.
When contacted for a comment Tobias said: “I caught them
having sex on my matrimonial bed. I have since put the bed out of the bedroom
and I will no longer use it. I reported the matter to Chief Mkoka. My wife has
left for her parents’ home in Gweru and left a letter of apology under the
pillow in our matrimonial bedroom,” said Tobias.
Chief Mkoka confirmed the incident. “We are handling a
matter of infidelity where a man was caught having sex with his
daughter-in-law. If he is found guilty he would be fined three cattle for
sleeping with his daughter-in-law and would be ordered to buy a new bed for his
stepson,” he said. B Metro
