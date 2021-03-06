STATE ABUSING MARRY CHIWENGA : MTETWA

PROMINENT lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has accused the Judiciary of abusing her client, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa, saying the assault case she was facing could have been treated differently had it involved a different suspect.
Mtetwa said this after the State opposed her application
for postponement of trial in a case Marry is accused of assaulting her domestic
worker.
The defence counsel made the application on the basis that
Marry was undergoing a complex blood transfusion process and was, therefore,
not fit to stand trial at the moment.
Prosecutor Charles Muchemwa opposed the application, saying
the State witnesses had been warned to appear in court yesterday and a move to
postpone the matter would prejudice them.
Mtetwa told the court that the State was abusing her
client, saying the fact that a mere assault case was transferred to the
regional court meant the case was not treated like other assault cases which
are being heard at lower courts.
Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who is
presiding over the case, postponed the matter to May 10.
Gofa said there was no dispute on the sickness of the
accused and for her to receive a fair trial, she should be given a chance to
heal.
Allegations are that on January 26 this year, the domestic
worker Delight Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale to collect
the accused person’s child.
As she was waiting for him at the gate, it is alleged the
driver, Batsirayi Furukiya, went to collect the child and the complainant
remained seated in the vehicle.
The State alleges that when the driver was walking back to
the car with the child, Marry was following behind him.
When she got to the vehicle, Marry allegedly started
accusing Munyoro of telling her child not to like her.
It is alleged Marry shouted at Munyoro, telling her that
she was a witch and could not allow her children to be taken care of by her.
While in the car, the accused allegedly struck Munyoro on
her left cheek. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment