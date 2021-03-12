ST GEORGE'S COLLEGE CLERK NABBED WITH IVORY

A clerk at St George’s College in Harare appeared in court after he was arrested in the capital’s suburb of Budiriro, while attempting to trade raw ivory worth US$2 099.

Mathew Sabau appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Babra Mateko charged with possession of unmarked raw ivory and was remanded to April 1.

Prosecutor Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri said on March 9, police received information that Sabau was scouting for potential buyers of ivory at Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre.

They went there and arrested him. Herald