SOLDIER, COP ARRESTED AT BORDER

A police officer and a soldier deployed to Beitbridge border post were on Monday evening arrested for conniving with a security guard to release a commercial truck that had been intercepted for smuggling.

The two security men are part of the team that is implementing the national security task force operation code named “No to Crossborder Crimes”.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not readily available for comment. However, security sources in Beitbridge said the trio had been charged for criminal abuse of office.

“A case against the trio has been opened under RRB 4098236. They are in police custody pending appearance in court soon,” said one official. Herald