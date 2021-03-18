SATANISM : CHIPINGE SCHOOL CLOSED

Chimana, a secondary school under Chief Mapungwana in Chipinge was closed on Monday after incidences of Satanism continued to rock the school.
Chimana School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson,
Tafara Sithole confirmed the indefinite closure of the school to Chipinge Times
and said pupils and teachers have been seeing snakes in the classrooms and they
would collapse and experience blackouts.
When the school closed on Monday it was because children
saw snakes in one of the classrooms, said Sithole. Chimani has more than 300
pupils.
A female teacher died at the school in May last year due to
suspected Satanism.
The frightening situation saw three school inspectors from
the District Education office namely Lorcadia Meda and Isiah Masona and the HR
Dezman Mwadira visiting the school on Monday and today.
Efforts to get a comment from Chipinge District Schools
Inspector Richard Gaza were fruitless.
Sithole said that the situation was so bad that even
members of the SDC who were tasked to resolve the situation also got ill.
Traditional healers told school authorities that there are
three teachers, two female and one male who are involved in Satanism and they
initiated 15 pupils into the practice.
“The traditional healers also said the spirit of the
deceased teacher was haunting the school. They also said that there was a
Chitokoloshi that must kill and feed on human blood,” said Sithole. Masvingo
Mirror
