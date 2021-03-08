ROYALS WERE CONCERNED ABOUT ARCHIE'S SKIN COLOUR : MEGHAN'S EXPLOSIVE REVELATIONS

In an interview with American talk show Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child.

As per People magazine, Meghan said that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

In her sit-down interview with Oprah, which is aired on Sunday, Meghan said the palace decreed that Archie would not have any title, a move she says was "different from the protocol."

"They didn't want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

She added, "we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

An astonished Oprah asked Meghan who made that comment, with the 'Suits' actor declining to answer, saying the revelation would be too damaging.

Regarding the conversations, which Meghan was not part of, Oprah asked, "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?"

Meghan responded, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that--if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?"

Later in the interview, Oprah pressed Harry on the issue, asking him who was behind the comment.

"That conversation I'm never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," he said.

He also said that the conversation happened early in his romance with Meghan. "That was right at the beginning: What will the kids look like?'"

When Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Archie was entitled to the "courtesy title," Earl of Dumbarton. However, the couple announced shortly after his birth that they had not given him a courtesy title and he would be known as Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan stressed that she and Harry had no say in the decision about Archie not being named a prince.

"It's not our decision to make. Even though I have a lot of clarity with what comes with the titles, good and bad, and from my experience a lot of pain, I wouldn't wish pain on my child, but that's their birthright to then make a choice about," she said.

Under current guidelines, great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes or princesses, except for children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, which is why Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle slammed as "character assassination" in an interview Sunday the incendiary tabloid claim she had made Kate Middleton cry - saying the reverse was true.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan called the claim - pored over at length by the gossip press - "a turning point" in her relations with the royal family.

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan said, adding: "The reverse happened." Kate "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised," Meghan said.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining -- yes, the issue was correct - about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

Meghan called the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination."

"I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," she said.

Meghan spoke out forcefully about the loss of agency she says she suffered as part of the royal family.

"That's the sad irony of the last four years...I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent," Meghan said.

"Were you silent? Or were you silenced?" asked Winfrey. "The latter," said Meghan.