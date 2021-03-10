PROPHET'S AFFAIR WITH CONGREGANT ROCKS CHURCH

A LOCAL married prophet is under fire for bedding one of his congregants. Prophet Cherubim, real name Lucky Chakanyuka, of International Arena of Miracles, also stands accused of luring women into relationships with him in return for anointing.
His illicit affair with Jaqueline Maredza has shaken the
ministry amid reports by workers that they were no longer being paid on time.
Prophet Cherubim is further being accused of stage-managing
donations here in Zimbabwe to receive more money from his Australian wife. Prophet
Cherubim confirmed to H-Metro that his affair with Maredza had left him with
egg on the face.
“This lady Jaqueline Maredza is someone I worked with for
some time and I could not admit to my affair with her over the phone that is
why I requested to meet you in person,” said Prophet Cherubim.
“She helped us in charity work and I ended up falling in
love with her and I later noticed something I cannot mention that forced me to
end the affair.
“She left the ministry and received her dues, but
bitterness forced her to fight me,” said Prophet Cherubim.
Maredza
Maredza confirmed having unholy prayers with Prophet
Cherubim and said their illicit affair led the man of the cloth into hunting
for more women.
“It is true that I once had an affair with Prophet Cherubim
and I have some nude photographs to prove that, but it’s now water under the
bridge,” said Maredza.
“I separated with him as he cast his eyes wider and is now
in the arms of another woman, although I am not sure if she is a church member.
Please do not associate my name with him over his shenanigans,” said Maredza.
Prophet Cherubim stands accused of spending much money at a
clothing shop Zanox Men owned by one Georgina Duri yet his workers are not
getting their dues in time.
“Duri is a family friend. Apart from being a family friend,
she is a business partner and I once used her Zanox shop to meet people who
wanted to consult me. I am her client for suits and I used to refer a number of
pastors to Zanox, for suits.
“Kana ndisina mari Duri ainodipa masuits ndichizobhadhara
iyewo akashaya mari yebasa ndaimupa nekuti mudzimai wangu is a millionaire
based in Australia and we are legally married.
“I am Cherubim and my wife is Seraphim, hence our
foundation is named after Cherubim and Seraphim which help the poor and
underprivileged.
“For the ministry workers to suggest that I am spending
ministry funds is incorrect since the money is mine and I do not need an
outside auditor to account for it.
“It is up to me to continue helping people or to stop and
because of such allegations I have informed all workers to only report for work
after receiving a call from me.
“Ministry workers are turning against me over money being
sent by my wife and want to tarnish my image and stop that money,” said Prophet
Cherubim.
Duri said Prophet Cherubim was a friend and was not
dependent on Cherubim’s money. “I have receipts to prove that he is Zanox
client. “My business is doing well that I do not depend or get assistance from
prophet Cherubim.
He visits my house for business meetings and we sometimes
have parties together since he and his wife are my friends and at one time we
met in Germany and had fun together while he was with his wife,” said Duri.
Reports are that Prophet Cherubim has been receiving large
sums of foreign currency through a local bank and in turn splashes the money on
women. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment