PRISON GUARD, INMATE FIGHT OVER CHICKEN

A PRISON officer and an inmate were at each other’s necks in a row over chicken. The furore attracted visitors at Chikurubi Female Prison on Saturday where Correctional Officer Vimbai Makotsa went to the prison expecting to receive money for a chicken she sold to an inmate, Ever Matumaini.

Matumaini had been visited by her son Amani Noria so Makotsa saw that as an opportunity recover her dues. Makotsa, who had a baby strapped on her back, exchanged harsh words with Matumaini, with the latter getting angry that she also shouted back in her mother tongue.

Matumaini is a Democratic Republic of Congo national who is incarcerated and has been waiting for her trial to be completed for two years.

In an interview with H-Metro, Makotsa confirmed selling a chicken to Matumaini saying she had promised to settle her debt when her visitors come.

“I am sorry about the incident,” said Makotsa. “The inmate begged me for chicken and in sympathy, considering that she is a foreigner, I agreed and she promised to pay when her son visited her.

“I regret becoming angry when the inmate refused to pay me and I have decided to let it go for the sake of protecting my job,” said Makotsa.

Matumaini, through her son Noria, said Makotsa spoiled her day considering that it had been long since she got a visitor.

“My mother felt her day had been spoiled by the officer since my visit had brought relief and happiness to her,” said Noria.

“Makotsa had no change for US$20 when I wanted to pay for the chicken. She gave me her Ecocash number and I promised to pay her later, but she kept on insulting my mother,” said Noria. H Metro