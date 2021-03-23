PRINCE HARRY LANDS EXECUTIVE JOB

Britain's Prince Harry will become chief impact officer of coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
In his new role, Harry is expected to have input into
initiatives such as product strategy decisions and charitable contributions,
and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health, the report said.
BetterUp did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment. Earlier this month, Oprah Winfrey's television interview with Queen
Elizabeth's grandson and his American wife Meghan plunged the British monarchy
into its biggest crisis since the death of Princess Diana, the mother of Harry
and elder brother William, in 1997.
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sent shockwaves through the
monarchy in January 2020 when they announced their intention to step back from
royal duties and embark on a new life across the Atlantic.
Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and
Meghan had made a final split with the royal family, and would not be returning
as working members and would lose their patronages.
