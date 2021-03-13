PAY LEGAL COSTS FOR AUGUST SHOOTINGS : JUDGE ORDERS GOVT

HIGH Court judge Justice David Mangota has ordered Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri to pay legal costs for lawyers representing three people who were injured during the August 1 2018 shootings.
The vicious military crackdown claimed six lives and left
dozens others injured during protests over delayed presidential election
results.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which facilitated the
legal representation, said the trio is seeking reparations for shock, pain and
suffering instigated by the illegal actions of the soldiers.
“The three victims are lucky to be alive after they were
shot in Harare’s CBD [central business district] when soldiers opened fire on
members of the public as they attempted to disperse protesters who were
demonstrating against a delay in releasing election results. The trio is
seeking damages for shock, pain, and suffering caused by the unlawful actions
of the soldiers,” the rights group said in a statement.
“Through her lawyer Gloria Dzitiro of Mutumbwa, Mugabe and
Partner Legal Practitioners, the Defence minister had requested that the three
matters, which they had erroneously set down, be removed from the court roll.”
“Advocate Wilbert Mandinde, who appeared with Mr Darlington
Marange from Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, argued that the error in
prematurely setting the matters down deserved to be censured.”
“The government has claimed that it has fully complied with
the [Kgalema] Motlanthe Commission recommendations. However, one of the three,
Andy Manyeruke has since taken President Emmerson Mnangagwa to court seeking an
order that the President fully complies with the recommendations as has been
claimed.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment