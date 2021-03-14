PASTOR'S DAUGHTER DEFENDS MODELLING

MODEL Natasha Tigere, daughter of the Revival Grace International Ministries founder Stewart Tigere, has defended modelling, saying “there is nothing unchristian about beauty competitions.”

The Miss Intercontinental Arise Hope Africa 2021 told the Daily News that most people often attacked modelling from an uninformed position.

“Beauty pageants are not ungodly or sinful in themselves. In fact, there are many Christian pageants out there. I want society to look at the modelling industry as something that inspires.

“Generally, the purpose of beauty pageants is to find one’s personality, their own strengths and weaknesses as a person, gain confidence and raise their self-esteem,” said Natasha.

Natasha, who was raised by pastors who are regarded as the custodians of good morals in society, said her parents are supportive of her choice to pursue modelling.

“My parents have been very supportive of my career since the age of 16. My mother always says beauty is in the creativity you bring to the world. She encourages me to love the world with all I have and to be kind to it.

“My dad, on the other hand, has always been very supportive. He has taught me to see art in a way that brings out a positive sense of creativity which I should present to the modelling industry,” she said.

Natasha has won a number of modelling titles, including Sun Splash brand ambassador 2020, Miss Beauty 2020, Miss Kenzo Wear 2020 and Miss Intercontinental Arise Hope Africa 2021. She was inspired by Harare model-cum-dancer Keisha Mafa to pursue modelling as a career.

“What inspired me to venture into modelling was one of Keisha Mafa’s shoots that gave me a different view of life. It made me realise that even though women are mostly looked down upon, they can still grow feisty and be somewhere. It takes courage, strength and confidence,” the computer programming student told the Daily News.

Despite modelling being widely regarded by some as an activity that demeans the girl child and exposes her to sex-predators, it is increasingly getting support from unlikely quarters.

In 2017, Evelyn Njelele, the daughter of Chief Moses Njelele of Gokwe, participated in the Miss Zimbabwe World pageant and came out as the first princess.

Chief Njelele defended his daughter’s decision to be a model.

“I regard beauty pageants as initiatives meant to empower the disadvantaged girl child in society. That is why I allowed my daughter in the Miss World Zimbabwe beauty contest.

“Evelyn took part in different beauty pageants and these include Miss Teen that was organised by Avondale School in Harare and Miss Rio Tinto pageant when she was a student at Rio Tinto High School in Zhombe among others. She took part in all these pageants with my blessings.

“To me, modelling is a career like any other. It is just like nursing or teaching or any other profession. If the concerned girl child is disciplined, she can earn a decent living out of it,” the Gokwe-based chief told the Daily News on Sunday at the time. Daily News