PARIRENYATWA TRIAL DATE SET

THE trial of former Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa, on charges of criminal abuse of office is expected to resume next month at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Parirenyatwa, who is represented by lawyer Mr Innocent Chingarande, was yesterday back in court where Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje set the matter to April 7 for trial.

He is expected to appear before magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo.

Parirenyatwa is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly ordered NatPharm board chairman George Washaya to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku’s contract as managing director, saying he required her services at the ministry’s headquarters in Harare.

He is also alleged to have directed Washaya to appoint Newman Madzikwa as acting NatPharm MD with effect from June 1, 2018.

It is alleged Parirenyatwa showed favour to Mr Newman Madzikwa, who had once been sacked from the company for selling donated drugs.

At the time he was fired in September 2009, Mr Madzikwa was NatPharm’s Masvingo branch manager.

It is alleged that Parirenyatwa’s conduct created double dipping on NatPharm funds as the company was paying two salaries towards the MD’s position, thereby prejudicing it of $30 006.

The State further alleges that Parirenyatwa’s actions were prejudicial to the good administration of NatPharm and the Ministry of Health. Herald