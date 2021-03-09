PARIRENYATWA TRIAL DATE SET

THE trial of former Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa, on charges of criminal abuse of office is expected to resume next month at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
Parirenyatwa, who is represented by lawyer Mr Innocent
Chingarande, was yesterday back in court where Harare regional magistrate Mr
Stanford Mambanje set the matter to April 7 for trial.
He is expected to appear before magistrate Mr Elijah
Makomo.
Parirenyatwa is facing criminal abuse of office charges
after he allegedly ordered NatPharm board chairman George Washaya to terminate
Flora Nancy Sifeku’s contract as managing director, saying he required her
services at the ministry’s headquarters in Harare.
He is also alleged to have directed Washaya to appoint
Newman Madzikwa as acting NatPharm MD with effect from June 1, 2018.
It is alleged Parirenyatwa showed favour to Mr Newman
Madzikwa, who had once been sacked from the company for selling donated drugs.
At the time he was fired in September 2009, Mr Madzikwa was
NatPharm’s Masvingo branch manager.
It is alleged that Parirenyatwa’s conduct created double
dipping on NatPharm funds as the company was paying two salaries towards the
MD’s position, thereby prejudicing it of $30 006.
The State further alleges that Parirenyatwa’s actions were
prejudicial to the good administration of NatPharm and the Ministry of Health.
Herald
