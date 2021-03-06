PARENTS CAN NOW BLOCK FEES INCREASES : GOVT

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has reiterated that parents should be involved in the pegging of school fees before headmasters seek consent from Government for any increase.
The Ministry wants proof that the proposed fees structures
submitted for approval by schools would have been agreed by at least 50 percent
of the parents at the school. Physical learning in schools resumes on 15 March
for examination classes and on 22 March for non-examination classes.
Officials said once parents approve the fees proposals, the
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will also assess the source of
income of parents and guardians so as to ensure the fees are realistic and
justified.
Director of Communications in the Ministry of Primary and
Secondary Education Ministry Mr Taungana Ndoro said each school shall present
its budget to the ministry for approval with a proof of consent from the
parents so that the ministry will assess the validity or lack thereof. Mr Ndoro
said Government will not have an umbrella structure on school fees but will
assess the proposal on a case-by-case basis.
“We have not given schools a fixed fees structure. We are
going to deal with the school fees increment on a case-by-case basis. We have
said that schools will make their proposals for school fees increments and
submit them to the ministry. This depends on their budget and proposed
developmental projects to be undertaken by the school.
“So there are some fees structures that can be approved at
provincial level while other proposed fees would have to be approved at the ministry
head-office. We also want to ensure that the fees are realistic and within
reach. We also want to avoid exorbitant fees structures so parents will also
have to consent to the proposed school fees,” he said.
Mr Ndoro said the ministry had inspected schools
particularly boarding facilities and was impressed with their state of
preparedness. He said last year none of the school pupils succumbed to Covid-19
and expressed confidence that the ministry will combat the pandemic in schools
as they open next week.
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education last week
announced the schools’ calendar for 2021 which will see the holidays being
reduced to three weeks to enable all the three terms to fit into the calendar
year. Schools are expected to revert to the normal calendar next year. Sunday
News
