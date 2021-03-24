OPPOSITION FIGURES GOT SECRET JABS : ED

Some politicians in the opposition have Nicodemously received the Covid-19 vaccines even as they continue to discourage their supporters from getting the scientifically proven vaccines from China.
Yesterday, the President told reporters soon after being
publicly vaccinated in Victoria Falls that he had heard that an opposition
figure had secretly received the jabs.
“It is rumoured that some people from certain political
persuasions have gone to certain embassies quietly to get vaccinated. As time
goes, we will get to know them,” the President said.
Zimbabweans are currently being vaccinated using the
Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines secured from China, while the country is
expecting delivery of more vaccines from India, Russia and the United Kingdom.
However, the MDC-A led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has been
inventing conspiracy theories around the Chinese manufactured vaccines as they
lean on the Government to get the antidotes from their handlers in the West.
In an interview with The Herald early this week, MDC-A
spokesperson Ms Fadzayi Mahere said the opposition was doubtful of the efficacy
of the vaccines, which are being used globally including in some Western
nations.
“We have reservations around the efficacy and safety of the
vaccines that have been rolled out thus far. Mr Chamisa will respond to a
vaccination drive that is safe and good for the citizens,” said Ms Mahere.
Health experts, including the MDC-A own secretary for
health Dr Henry Madzorera have been encouraging people to get vaccinated saying
the available antidotes are effective.
Experts have repeatedly said inactivated Covid-19 Sinopharm
vaccine coming into the country is the best vaccine for Zimbabwe as it will be
able to react to the strains of the disease circulating in the country. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment