NO NEED TO PANIC : MINISTER ON POWER OUTAGES

Government has allayed fears of electricity challenges, following long hours of power outages disrupting businesses in some parts of central Harare on Monday.

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda said there was no need to panic. “We do not have power generation issues and the problem that was experienced are faults which can be corrected without much inconvenience caused.

“The problems will be looked at by engineers and technicians, but I think they are just faults occasioned by the heavy rains. We could have been worried if there was a problem in generation,” said Minister Soda. Herald