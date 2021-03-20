NINE MTHWAKAZI ACTIVISTS DENIED BAIL

Nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members were Friday, denied bail by a Bulawayo magistrate who said the accused were likely to abscond trial.

In his bail ruling, Magistrate Tawengwa Sengester said the state has a strong case against the nine MRP members who could possibly run away if they were granted bail.

The magistrate then gave the defence counsel an option of applying for bail at the High Court and further remanded the nine in custody to March 31, 2021.

One of the defence lawyers Prince Butshe Dube of Abammeli said the court denied all the suspects bail on the basis that they were arrested at the scene while committing the alleged crime. cite.org.zw