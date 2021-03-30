N'ANGA JAILED FOUR YEARS FOR GROWING MBANJE

A self-styled traditional healer was jailed for four years for cultivating 41 marijuana plants at his Chitungwiza residence.

Tafadzwa Kaunde Malunga was initially jailed for five years when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya before another year was set aside for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Prosecutor Mr Loveit Muringwahad it that on March 21 Malunga was approached by detectives after receiving information that he had 1.7metre long marijuana plants in his garden.

Upon being interviewed, Malunga said he uses the plants for traditional healing. He was then arrested and taken to court where he admitted to cultivating dagga. Herald