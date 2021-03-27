MY HUSBAND RAPED OUR DAUGHTER : I DIVORCED HIM

THE estranged wife of a Harare businessman accused of raping his daughter on several occasions since 2017, yesterday chronicled how her daughter revealed the sexual abuse and how she at one point contemplated committing suicide during her time in school.
The woman told the court that she was left devastated upon
hearing her daughter’s “sad story” which left her with no option but to divorce
the husband.
She also told the court how she traced and picked out
tissues used by the businessman after allegedly raping his daughter in Harare.
“I used a plastic paper to pick the tissues that were used
and I took them to the police. The police placed them in an envelope and I do
not know what happened to them,” she said.
She said she wanted justice to prevail and to prove that
her husband had raped their daughter.
“I never fabricated the story about this offence. I am the
one who paid for the DNA because police indicated that machines at Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals were down.
“The police even said their equipment was down and
suggested that we approach other institutions for DNA tests,” she said.
She refuted claims that she wanted to extort $3 million and
take away three residential stands from the businessman.
The woman said the money in question was being claimed from
him by her daughter as compensation for the sexual abuse she suffered at his
hands.
She also said that the three stands were part of assets
that they intend to share as part of their divorce proceedings.
“My daughter is the one who is claiming that money for
compensation although there is no amount that he can pay for what he did to
her.
“The stands have nothing to do with this rape case, they
are part of divorce proceedings. I can’t fabricate these allegations, and
without these allegations, he is facing I would still claim those stands as
part of our divorce settlement,” she said.
She claimed that she would have accepted the stands when
her husband offered her in a bid to stop her from taking the matter to the
police.
“He had offered to give me three houses. He sent his young
brother and overseer called Masocha from his church to talk to me, but I refused.
“My daughter told me that she wanted to commit suicide at school in second
term,” she said.
The matter is expected to continue on March 29 when the
investigating officer who handled the matter testifies.
Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa presided
while Miss Audrey Chogumaira prosecuted. Herald
