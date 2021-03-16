MUCHENJE REINSTATED AGAIN AS NETONE BOSS

HIGH Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora has reinstated embattled NetOne boss Lazarus Muchenje as chief executive officer of the parastatal. Muchenje yesterday confirmed his reinstatement.

“Yes, I can confirm that I have been reinstated as NetOne CEO. There is a court judgment on the issue,” he said.

Muchenje was fired from the State-controlled telecommunications giant on December 21 last year, hardly a day after being reinstated. He was fired using common law or Notice of Termination according to the Labour Act.

He, however, made an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging his dismissal. An interim order was granted in his favour which suspended the letter of termination.

In his ruling, Justice Chinamhora said he had concluded that there was no inconsistency between the Labour Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act within the contemplation of section 2A(3) of the Labour Act.

“The provisions of section 12(4) should not have been utilised to bring an end to Muchenje’s employment,” Justice Chinamhora ruled.

In May 2020, Muchenje and seven other NetOne executives were arrested on corruption and abuse of office charges by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, but were freed on $3 000 bail each. Newsday