MOTHER AND SON KILL BROTHER, BURY BODY IN GARDEN

A HARARE woman and his son appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday charged with murder after they ganged up to kill her other son at the height of a heated family brawl.

Tracy Samantha Carr and her son Norman Tyron appeared before magistrate Richard Mankosi charged with murder of Dylan.

They were remanded in custody pending indictment to the High Court where cases of that nature are tried.

It is the State’s case that on an unknown date, but during the month of January this year, the accused persons who are the biological mother and brother of the deceased respectively, allegedly connived to physically eliminate the now-deceased person whom they accused of being a violent substance abuser.

In pursuance of their plan, the court heard, the deceased’s mother gave a licensed gun to Norman, who shot and killed his brother instantly.

The court was further told that in an effort to conceal the crime, the duo wrapped the body of the deceased with a blanket and buried it in a shallow grave which they dug behind their carport at home.

Tracy allegedly hid the gun at their business premises. It is alleged that both the accused persons led the police to the recovery of the body after interrogation.

The duo was remanded to March 26. Newsday