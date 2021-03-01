skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 1 March 2021
MOHADI RESIGNS
Monday, March 01, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MEET KHAMI PRISON'S LONGEST SERVING INMATE
HE was condemned at birth to a life of hardship after being christened Mhlupheki, which is Ndebele for “the one who struggles”. True to hi...
MAKANDIWA TRASHES COVID VACCINES AGAIN
APOLOGY
ANOTHER MOHADI AUDIO
#EXCLUSIVE Vice President Kembo Mohadi on call with Woman Number 4: He wants a baby, she turns him down. Mohadi: 'I love you.' ...
USHE MADZORO, SAYS MLISWA AFTER LATEST ARREST
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment