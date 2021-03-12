MISSING BODY PARTS : FAMILY REFUSES TO BURY RELATIVE

A Chipinge family has refused to bury a relative, Taaka Blessing Sithole (27) who was found with some missing parts.
Sithole is of Gumira Village under Chief Musikavanhu. The
suspected murderers Mapipi Sigauke (49), Gilbert Chingwinire (28), Oddiness
Sigauke, Mazano Sigauke (26) of Chisavanye Village and Edmore Mutetwa (33) of
Handireni Village have since been remanded in prison.
Sithole’s body is now stuck at Chiredzi District Hospital
after his family disputed postmortem findings which said that the missing body
parts were mauled by a crocodile. He was
murdered at Chabuya Tuckshop, Gumira Business Centre on March 2, 2021.
The deceased whose body was dumped in Dakate River by his
alleged murderers was found without private parts, all his intestines and the
skin to his abdomen was peeled off, said his brother Taurai Sithole in an
interview with Chipinge Times.
“When we found the corpse, three days after the murder it
was thrown in Dakate River, his private parts, the skin of his abdomen and all
intestines were missing.
“We are not in agreement with the postmortem so we left the
body at Chiredzi Hospital so that another postmortem is done,” said Sithole.
He said that what surprised the family is that they found
the deceased’s clothes close to where he was lying and they found him without
his trousers. There is strong suspicion that the body parts were sold to a
businessman involved in rituals. The suspects were remanded to 22 March 2021 by
Chipinge Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi.
Prosecutor Thulani Zondwayo said the accused and the
deceased were drinking beer at Chabuya Tuckshop then Oddiness and Chigwinire
had an altercation with the deceased after the now deceased took away a bottle
of beer from Chigwinire.
Chigwinire hit the now deceased with a fist on the cheek
and the others joined in to assault Sithole with open hands, fists and sticks
until he was unconscious.
The accused then ferried him in an ox-drawn cart belonging
to Oddiness Sigauke. They drove the cart to Dakate River and threw the body
into the water and went away.
On March 4, his body was found floating in the river by
Chandakaona Ndlovu (50) of Myambo Village who intended to bath. He advised
Morgan Kufakwababa (52), the father of the deceased.
Police retrieved the body and took it to Chiredzi Hospital for postmortem. Masvingo Mirror
