MENZI NQUBANE'S FATHER DIES

Ngubane family is mourning the death of an esteemed family member, once again. The father of the late actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed on. The death of the 90-year-old comes a few days after the iconic actor’s death was announced.
A family spokesperson confirmed to the publication that
Baba Ngubane has passed away, however the cause of death has not been made
public knowledge. “Menzi’s father has also passed on today (16 March) and the
family is still trying to come to terms with the tragic loss,” she said.
This tragic loss occurred whilst the Ngubane family is
preparing to lay the former Isibaya actor to rest on Saturday. Menzi will be
laid to rest in Ladysmith KwaZulu-Natal. The 56-year-old has been battling with
diabetes and kidney disease for years, and he succumbed to a stroke. Announcing
his death, his family said in a statement, “It is with the great loss that the
Ngubane family announces the passing of its son, acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane,
who passed away earlier today.
Menzi spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues
relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive
lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.”
A spokesperson then added, “As a family, we wish to thank
everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our
beloved son whose battle with kidney failure and sugar diabetes had become an
open secret over the years.
“We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private
and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course.“
0 comments:
Post a comment