MENZI NQUBANE'S FATHER DIES

Ngubane family is mourning the death of an esteemed family member, once again. The father of the late actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed on. The death of the 90-year-old comes a few days after the iconic actor’s death was announced.

A family spokesperson confirmed to the publication that Baba Ngubane has passed away, however the cause of death has not been made public knowledge. “Menzi’s father has also passed on today (16 March) and the family is still trying to come to terms with the tragic loss,” she said.

This tragic loss occurred whilst the Ngubane family is preparing to lay the former Isibaya actor to rest on Saturday. Menzi will be laid to rest in Ladysmith KwaZulu-Natal. The 56-year-old has been battling with diabetes and kidney disease for years, and he succumbed to a stroke. Announcing his death, his family said in a statement, “It is with the great loss that the Ngubane family announces the passing of its son, acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane, who passed away earlier today.

Menzi spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.”

A spokesperson then added, “As a family, we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure and sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years.

“We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course.“