MARRY MUBAIWA DENIED PASSPORT

THE Supreme Court has thrown out Marry Mubaiwa’s application to get her passport back to travel to South Africa for medical treatment, saying she is likely to abscond trial.
Mubaiwa is facing multiple charges of attempting to kill
her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, assaulting her maid, money
laundering and fraud involving more than US$1 million.
She had approached the Supreme Court seeking relaxation of
her bail conditions through contesting an earlier High Court decision turning
down her bid to get her passport.
Mubaiwa wanted her passport back and suspension of a bail
condition compelling her to report at Borrowdale Police Station every
fortnight. While the highest court of appeal accepted evidence that Mubaiwa was
unwell and required specialist treatment, it ruled that a mere undertaking that
she would stand trial, without alternative forms of security, failed to
convince the bench.
She is suffering from an ailment known as lymphoedema,
which causes swelling of hands and legs.
Justice Tendai Uchena said evidence produced in court shows
Mubaiwa had strong connections in South Africa and it was risky to free her
without other forms of security to convince the court that she will not
abscond.
“The appeal is dismissed with no order as to costs. An
applicant for variation of bail conditions in circumstances where variation
removes the safeguards intended to ensure that he or she will stand trial, must
offer other forms of security in substitution of those to be suspended if
variation is to be granted.
“If the bail conditions are temporarily altered without
substitution, they will severely weaken the possibility of her standing trial.
The appellant did not offer any security in substitution of the conditions to
be varied,” said Justice Uchena.
The appeal court considered reports that Mubaiwa bought two
houses and other properties in South Africa from proceeds of the crimes
committed, hence chances of her absconding could not be ruled out.
“In this case, the appellant is alleged to have bought two
houses in South Africa. She is alleged to have bought three motor vehicles, two
of which were registered in her name in South Africa. She is alleged to be the
sole shareholder of her South African company. She is alleged to have furnished
one of the houses she bought in South Africa. Charges preferred against her are
serious. The strength of the charges preferred against her offers a strong
incentive for her to abscond,” said Justice Uchena.
Mubaiwa is accused of sending her driver Carrington
Kazingizi and Terrence Mutandwa to China with US$114 000 without making a
declaration to authorities.
She is alleged to have sent US$230 769 to South Africa and
purchased a Range Rover and Ford Ranger. She is accused of externalising US$36
923,08 to purchase furniture for her South African house at Number 1309
Kingstone Heath Close, Waterkloof Golf Estate, Pretoria. It is alleged that an
additional US$201 846 was sent to South Africa disguised as funds to purchase
event tents and chairs for a local business but the money was later used to buy
a Range Rover Autobiography, which was registered in Mubaiwa’s name.
Mubaiwa is accused of transferring US$307 545 from CBZ Bank
into a South African bank account, which was used to buy a house in Pretoria
registered in the name of Mubaiwa’s company called LaChelle Travel & Tours.
Sunday Mail
Sunday Mail
