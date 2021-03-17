MAN THREATENS TO KILL GARDENER, FIRES GUN AT HIM

A 60-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of firing several shots at his neighbour’s gardener accusing him of testifying against him in court.

Ronias Mutaki was facing attempted murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody for bail consideration. The court heard that on March 12, Mutaki approached the complainant who was outside his gate at house number 963 Sorell Close, Strathaven in Avondale, Harare.

It is the State’s case that Mutaki allegedly threatened to kill the complainant accusing him of once testifying against him in a case of assault sometime in 2018.

The court heard that Mutaki went back to his house and took his pellet gun which he fired several times towards the complainant who managed to flee. Herald