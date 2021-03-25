MAN KICKED OUT OF MALL FOR WEARING NDEBELE ATTIRE

A casual trip to a Pretoria mall on Wednesday turned into a nightmare when Ndebele activist and author Thando Mahlangu was allegedly hounded out of the shopping complex by a man who described himself as the mall owner.

His sin, apparently, was that he went into the Boulders Mall wearing a Ndebele traditional attire. The incident was captured by his girlfriend and business partner Nqobile Masuku on cellphone.

In the video clip, the man tells Mahlangu that there was a right of admission and that he doesn't condone Mahlangu's outfit and he was must leave.

The man continues to tell Mahlangu that the mall was a public place and he was dressed indecently, while Mahlangu defends himself that he was wearing an African attire. "You are telling me I'm not supposed to wear African [clothes] in Africa," Mahlangu told the man.

"I'm saying this is a public place... I'm not allowing that here, this is my mall... right of admission is reserved," the man told Mahlangu.

Mahlangu's girlfriend could be heard telling the man that "this is Africa then you can't tell someone what to do, what to wear at which mall."

In an interview with SowetanLIVE, Mahlangu said he and Masuku went to the mall to shop for toiletries and have lunch when the incident happened. "When we entered the mall we noticed a security guard staring at us.

"As soon as we walked into a Clicks store, the guard came to us and told me that I was not welcomed at the mall because I was harassing customers with my attire," Mahlangu said

"The guard told me I was merely wearing an underwear and this was chasing away customers, and due to this I was not allowed to buy at the mall. I refused to leave and I told the security guard to call the person who instructed him that he must tell me to leave the mall.

"About two minutes later, the man who identified himself as the owner of the mall arrived. He started telling me to get out of the mall, but still I refused. We had exchanged words with the mall owner which resulted in him ordering the security to use his walkie talkie to call for reinforcement of three more guards."

He said when the guards arrived he started retreating as he realised they were going to overpower him.

"My partner and I hurriedly bought half of the items we were looking for. I am grateful that Clicks store did allow us to buy the items. However, I am disappointed that my girlfriend and I didn't have lunch at the mall, especially because we were hungry, due to the harassment," Mahlangu said.

"I left the mall heartbroken and even now as we speak, I'm still not fine emotionally." The centre management in a media statement: "The Boulders Shopping Centre would like to apologise unreservedly for the incident that took place at Clicks.

"The ventre would like to clarify that it does not deny entry based on appearances and clothes. It is unfortunate that the incident that occurred inside Clicks is being viewed as intolerant towards other cultures and clothes.