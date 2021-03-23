MAN DIES AFTER VISITING TWO PROPHETESSES

TWO prophetesses from the Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect have been arrested in Harare on murder charges after allegedly cutting with a surgical blade, the swelling veins on the left leg of a man who had sought spiritual assistance at their house in Highfield.
Prosper Chinagwe (43) died after being admitted to Sally
Mugabe Central Hospital after bleeding profusely.
Investigations revealed that Chinagwe visited the suspects,
both women, at their Highfield home for spiritual healing before the two used
the surgical blade to cut his leg, resulting in him losing a lot of blood.
Police have since arrested the suspects, Elina Rumhangu
(36) and Dorothy Mbano (48) in connection with the murder. National police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident last
week.
“The ZRP confirms the arrest of two members of the Johanne
Marange Apostolic Sect in connection with a case of murder which occurred on
March 14, 2021 in Highfield, Harare.
“The victim, aged 43, visited the suspects at their
residence for spiritual healing and was cut with a surgical blade, the swelling
veins of his left leg. He bled profusely and lost a lot of blood until the
suspects ferried him to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission,” he
said.
A report was then made to the police leading to the arrest
of the two. Asst Comm Nyathi urged citizens to be cautious when they seek the
help of the so-called spiritualists.
This is not the first time that self-styled prophets have
been arrested countrywide for committing various criminal offences.
In January, a self-styled prophet allegedly raped a woman
who had visited his shrine seeking prayers for her sick child.
Samuel Guta (45) of Apostle of Power of Unity in Christ
Church, then prescribed a concoction mixed with lemons that resulted in the
woman passing out during the healing session and was raped.
He has since appeared in court. In Kariba, a 15-year-old
girl recently revealed to her boyfriend that she was raped several times by a
self-styled prophet on several occasions at a lodge six years ago.
The victim had been left in the company of the prophet, who
claimed that he wanted to cast out evil spirits.
Police say the girl was threatened with harm if she
revealed the rape. Last year, a
self-styled prophet went into hiding after allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman
in Ruwa after he visited her house on the pretext that he wanted to exorcise
evil spirits.
The prophet Justin Moyo (44) is alleged to have locked the
doors and told the victim that he did not want any disturbances during the
prayer session. He then raped the victim and threatened her with unspecified
action.
The woman had allegedly asked Moyo to pray for her during a
church service but was the prayers needed to be conducted at her home where the
evil spirits were.
Moyo allegedly locked all the doors at the house, asked the
woman to sleep on the floor and went on to pour her some oil on the stomach
before raping her. Herald
