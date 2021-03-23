MAN CO-HABITS WITH TEEN FOR TWO YEARS : COPS HUNT FOR HIM

Harare provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Simon
Chazovachiyi last Friday said they were looking for Collen Bhamusi, who has
been playing hide-and-seek with the authorities.
Ass Insp Chazovachiyi said they had intensified efforts to
arrest Bhamusi who has been elusive for several months.
“We have been to the
are,a including a house where Bhamusi is believed to be residing, but
unfortunately the people in the community say they do not know him, so we are
still investigating where he could be,” he said.
Bhamusi is suspected to be hiding at a house in new Mabvuku
where some people are believed to be harbouring the fugitive.
Ms Metrina Fred, who is the mother of the victim, gave the
address of a house where Bhamusi is believed to be hiding, but police could not
locate him there.
“These people are hiding. The landlord is the one who is
protecting Bhamusi. She also denied me entry when l approached their house and
quickly dismissed me but she knows everything and the police should help me.
“I want my child back and Bhamusi should be jailed,” said
Mrs Fred. She said her daughter was texting messages to her sister saying they
no longer answer knocks ,so they were locking themselves inside to hide from
police.
Bhamusi allegedly started abusing the child when she was 11
and the matter was reported to Ruwa Police Station, resulting in his arrest.
He later appeared in court and was granted bail, but
allegedly continued co-habiting with the minor.
Ms Fred said her daughter, who is supposed to be in Form 1
this year, initially got pregnant by a different man when she was just 10
years-old. The pregnancy was terminated because the girl was not in a position
to deliver the baby in a safe way. Herald
