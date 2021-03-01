MAN CHOPS OFF WIFE'S LOVER'S FINGERS

A MUTARE man was yesterday arraigned before the courts after he chopped off three fingers of his wife’s lover in a case of alleged infidelity.

The accused, Emmanuel Matemba, appeared before Mutare magistrate Richard Ramaboea facing assault charges. Matemba denied the allegations and was granted $20 000 bail. He will be back in court on April 23.

State prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that on February 14, the complainant, Jefrey Chetsango (25), received a phone call from Edson Makukuku inviting him to his house to discuss church matters.

Chetsango then went to the house. Just a few minutes after arrival, Matemba stormed Makukuku’s house holding a machete and struck the complainant once on the left hand, hacking off his three fingers.

Matemba accused Chetsango of dating his wife. Chetsango then reported the matter to the police, leading to Matemba’s arrest. Newsday