MAN BURNS MAID WITH PORRIDGE

A HARARE man, who is believed to be mentally unstable, was yesterday dragged to court after he reportedly burnt his house help with porridge during a misunderstanding.

The suspect, Rodney Mandizvidza, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova and was remanded in custody to allow him to be examined by two mental health experts.

Allegations are that on February 28, Mandizvidza demanded porridge from the maid, Murukwahsa Kuchenera, and he was given the porridge through the window because he is very violent.

He reportedly then poured the porridge on the maid’s face and became violent, smashing the windows and windowpanes before going away.

His biological mother, Theresa Peta, who is the complainant in the matter, filed a police report for malicious damage to property.

In court, Mandizvidza made a scene shouting that he was not mentally unstable. I am not mentally unstable, I have been examined before and Dr Mhaka established that I am sane. You Worship if you send me to Chikurubi, I am not going to comply because I’m mentally stable. If my mother doesn’t want to live with me anymore, she must just say so,” he said.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro