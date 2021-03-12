MAID RAPES EMPLOYER'S GRADE FOUR SON

WITH the nation still reeling in shock after a Harare woman Precious Teya (26) was arrested for bedding a 13-year-old boy, a 21-year-old woman in Bulawayo, who was employed as a maid, might just steal that “depraved” crown after she was also allegedly caught red-handed in the act with her employer’s 10-year-old boy.

Anele Mathe from Bradfield suburb lured her employer’s son, who is doing Grade Four at a local private school, and had sexual intercourse with him in his bedroom.

It is reported that on 20 February 2021 and at around 9pm Mathe was playing with the boy in his bedroom while other children were playing in another room.

She seized the opportunity to sexually groom the boy. She switched off the light and pulled his trousers down and also undressed in the process before she lay on the bed and told the boy to come on top of her.

She allegedly forced the boy’s manhood into her privates and instructed him how to do the sexual act.

It is alleged that while she was still in the middle of tutoring the boy on how to poke, his mother entered the room and found the two in the act. The boy’s mother went and reported the matter to the police leading to Mathe’s arrest.

Mathe, who is now facing charges of aggravated indecent assault as defined in Section (66) (b) (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja.

She is languishing in remand prison after the magistrate remanded her in custody to 26 April 2021. B Metro