LOVER IS MY REAL HUSBAND : CHEATING WIFE TAUNTS HUBBY

A MARRIED woman has turned against her husband who leaked her nude photographs with her lover describing the lover as her “real husband.”

The woman, only identified as Mai Kirebhi of Honde Valley, stunned villagers in an audio circulating on social media by describing her South Africa-based husband, only identified as Baba Kirebhi, as the father of her children and her lover Mutasa as the real husband. Mai Kirebhi’s unbelievable statements follow the leaking of her nude photographs, where she was kissing her lover, accusing Baba Kirebhi of leaking them.

The nude photographs and audio conversations between the couple have been trending on social media and sent tongues wagging in the Honde Valley community.

“Handina kana get busy neweba ini,” Mai Kirebhi is heard saying in the audio conversation with Baba Kirebhi.

“Urikutozviziva zvako kuti ndakadzokera kuchikomba changu, hachisi chikomba changu ndiye murume wangu.

“Please usama delete mamessages ese andirikutaura newe kuti iwe uribaba vewana wangu ndengendisikutonyeba kuti uribaba wewana wangu kana nanhasi uri baba wewana wangu.

“Usazofa wakanyeperwa kuti iwewe unouraya munhuba kana ukatitimuka kana munhu akakutaurira kuti nezuro Mutasa takamuona achiuya pa Mai Kirebhi.

“Handina chikomba ini iyeye waurikuti chikomba ndiye murume wangu nekuti iwewe unozviziva hako kuti wakatofa maturuzu ako 12 years ago.

“Inini chandakazviitira ndini ndinochiziva ini chandiri kumirira is your decision ndoyandakamirira zvekuti iwe uswere uchizvinetsa kwanzi nhasi ndinani handina basa nazvo.

“Ini ndakatokuudza kuti tsvaga mukadzi anoda situation yauinayo ziva zvekutsvaga mari zvikoro zvavhurwa yevana vako six ini handiuyeko Joburg kwauri ikoko, I cannot go for peanuts.

“Handibviswe zvakare pamba pangu zvenyu zvechinyakare zvekuti mukadzi anobviswa pamba ini handibviswi ngemunhu usanetseke ndini chero ukasanditengera hembe.

“Akaita kuti urege kuita murume ndiye achabuda kana uchida kuti ndirege kudanana naye tanga waita murume nekuti munhu wese anoda murume,” she said.

Mai Kirebhi warned Baba Kirebhi over exposing her saying he has no power to kill her or tarnish her through social media since the power to kill is in her hands instead.

In another audio, Baba Kirebhi’s conversation with his uncle about the leaked photographs he said his intention to send the photographs to Mai Kirebhi was to seek her response in connection with her nude photographs circulating on social media.

“Vakutoziva kuti chokwadi ndakuchiziva yatove yekufungirana hora ndoyatoopo iye zvaarikundifungira handizvizive iye nemunun’una wakeyo,” Baba Kirebhi was heard saying.

“Hanzi baba Kirebhi muroyi, muroyi chaiye pandakamutumira mafotos acho ini ndichida kumuudza kuti azara muma WhatsApp evanhu.

“Dai vaingoita chihure chavo pasina mafotos aleaker aya ndaingofungira munhu wangu zvino mafotos aya hey zvinopedza simba.

“Ukaona mukadzi atodai yatove mhandu haachisiri munhuba yatove mhandu chaiyo apa avekutoti anoda kundiuraya kuti agosara nemunhu wakeyo,” he said.

Baba Kirebhi expressed his love for Mai Kirebhi despite her cheating. He also said he was planning to consult a sangoma to deal with Mutasa. “Mushonga ndiwo wakushanda paari anoda kubatsirwa zvikapera anoita munhu kwaye ini mukadzi wangu ndichiri kumuda nekuti kwatakabva ndiko kure,” said Baba Kirebhi H Metro