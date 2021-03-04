LINDA MASARIRA DRAGGED TO COURT ON THEFT CHARGE

Opposition politician Ms Linda Masarira appeared in court facing allegations of selling her landlord’s property worth US$3 140 before converting the money to her own use.

Masarira (38) was facing theft of trust property charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Mangosi. She was remanded out of custody on free bail.

Mr Mangosi deferred the matter to April 7. The court heard that sometime in January 2018 Lawrence Madamombe, the landlord, left his property in Masasrira’s custody at his place of residence in Marlborough.

It is alleged that when Madamombe went to collect his property from Masarira later that year he realised that the property was missing. The court heard that upon inquiring from Masarira, Madamombe discovered that she had sold his property and converted the money to her own use. Herald