LAUGHABLE : ZANU PF DISMISSES MDC CARDS PRINTING CLAIMS

ZANU PF has distanced itself from “unfounded and untested” claims by the MDC-Alliance that the revolutionary party is printing opposition party membership cards and regalia, saying the party has no time for crumbling non-indigenous political outfits.
Some media outlets recently published a story in which some
MDC-A officials claimed that Zanu PF was printing its paraphernalia.
However, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the
opposition is clutching on straws following a series of defections in the last
few months.
“Without meandering, let those making such allegations
awaken to the reality that Zanu PF will continue to welcome those coming back
home and the party has neither time nor resources to waste printing regalia for
embattled political outfits.
“We are aware that those laughable allegations are
desperate self-serving and self-consoling statements coming from moribund and
desperate opposition factional groups that have literally ran out of political
oxygen following mass defections of their members coming to Zanu PF.”
Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF is actually not surprised that
the MDC-A, which claims to be the doyen of democracy has started to target
those who are exercising their democratic right to leave their party and, in
the process accusing Zanu PF of baseless and nonsensical allegations.
“Let it be known, however, that this should not be
misconstrued as a Zanu PF problem, but theirs to solve”.
Former MDC-A top executive members who have defected to
Zanu PF include Cdes Blessing Chebundo, former deputy treasurer-general Lillian
Timveos, former party spokesperson Obert Gutu and senator James Makore.
“In the face of massive desertion by young people and their
founding stalwarts the MDC-A, instead of self-introspection, the best they have
done is to attack the former members accusing them for exercising their
democratic right to freedom of association as well as accusing Zanu PF of
destroying the MDCs by way of accepting and receiving those leaving MDCs. This
is not only laughable and shameless, but a clear indication the opposition
groups have ran out of steam,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.
Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF was focused on mass
mobilisation and recruitment programmes under its “Be Part of the 5 million
campaign strategy”.
He urged the media to report responsibly and avoid abusing
the flourishing freedoms ushered in by the New Dispensation.
He added that the opposition and its propaganda mouthpiece
cannot defend the blatant lies and fake news creations that defections are
false, when they are high profile defections which continue to unfold across
districts, provinces and at national level. Herald
