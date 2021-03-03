LAND SCAM : GWERU BUSINESSWOMAN ARRESTED

Prominent Gweru businesswoman Smelly Dube has been arrested by a Special Anti Corruption Commission team on allegations of selling State land.

Dube was arrested while in hospital where she is being admitted on an ailment yet to be established. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Dube this afternoon.

“Yes, I can confirm that the police working with the Special Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested Smelly Dube on allegations of illegal acquisition and sell of State land,” he said.

Dube’s illegal sell of state land emanates from justice Tendai Uchena’s Commissionn of inquiry report. Herald