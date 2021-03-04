LAND DEVELOPER, SMELLY DUBE, CASE FAILS TO START



The case in which Gweru businesswoman Smelly Dube is facing fraud charges involving the sale of urban state land failed to start at the Gweru magistrates courts this morning amid reports police were still gathering more evidence against her.

There were also reports that the prosecution team was set to come from Harare and by midday they were yet to arrive at the courts.

Dube, who was arrested while receiving treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday, remains admitted at the health institution under heavy police guard.

She is represented by three lawyers, Advocate Jushua Chirambwe, Mr MacPatrick Zinyakatira and Mr Nqobani Sithole.

Adv Chirambwe said the defence team has been at the Gweru Courts since morning and were still waiting for the case to kickstart. Herald